LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple teachers at the Clark County School District said the substitute teacher shortage is routinely causing them to lose their prep periods.
When teachers have to call out sick, fellow teachers have to cover each others' classes or even teach classes that are combined in one room.
At the start of the school year, FOX5 told you how the district's Chief HR Officer Nadine Jones had recommended that CCSD implement a partnership with a third-party staffing company called ESS. The third-party company would assume recruiting power for subs.
A CCSD trustee weighed-in on the third-party staffing solution.
"Yeah we've looked at third-party contract services, and there was some legal issues that they had to work out on their end," CCSD School Board Trustee Katie Williams, said who represents District B. "But I know that it was more so to protect CCSD. We just, ya know -- cause we have to do our 'P's and Q's' right? 'Cause these people are gonna be around our kids, and we just want to make sure that they're gonna be safe."
CCSD's communications office said they currently have around 4,000 substitute teachers in their pool.
Those interested in applying for a position with CCSD are asked to visit this link.
