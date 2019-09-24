Town Square Las Vegas is offering something for everyone this Halloween season with its new "Scare at Town Square" experience.
Opening Oct. 2, Scare at Town Square will feature more than 15,000-square-feet of attractions for thrill-seekers from mild to wild, organizers said. The event will feature a haunted maze, phobia rooms, selfie sets, a horror film escape experience, live entertainment, and a speakeasy serving custom cocktails.
Produced by Experience Productions, Scare at Town Square will offer four destinations to surprise and delight attendees: The "Get Out" maze, "Face Your Fears" exhibit, "Zoe" escape room and the "Stage Fright” live entertainment zone.
Organizers provided a description of each destination below.
“Get Out!”
“Get Out!” is not only the name of the maze, but also the challenge. With dead ends, tight spaces, state-of-the-art special effects and actor interactions, those brave enough to enter are invited to face their fears and make it to the maze’s end. Beware: things are not always what they seem in this place.
“Face Your Fears”
It’s often said that the best way to conquer one’s fears is to face them. At Scare at Town Square, that’s not an adage, it’s a dare. From creepy crawlies and demonic clowns to alien abductions and monsters under the bed, guests are invited to take on their greatest phobias while showcasing their bone-chilling interactions with highly photographable, Instagrammable moments.
“Zoe”
Have what it takes to escape a real-life horror film? Meet Zoe, one of the most successful haunt-based escape experiences, in which players solve a series of puzzles and mysteries to release the trapped spirit of the attraction’s eponymous character. Gather a group of friends and meet this Halloween season’s #SquadGhouls by making it out before it’s too late.
“Stage Fright”
Scare at Town Square is the go-to destination for live entertainment on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the Halloween season. From dark arts magic and “conjuring” rituals to hypnosis, body painting, music, dance and special programs featuring make-up tips and storytelling, Halloween fanatics won’t want to miss this rotating assortment of experiences to keep ghouls and boys entertained all season long!
Scare at Town Square will be open daily starting at 7 p.m. from Wednesday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 10.
General admission tickets start at $35. All-access VIP, 40-day passes are available for $125.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit scarevegas.com or call (702) 666-0949.
