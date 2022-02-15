LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People are still receiving calls from scammers who say they’re from NV Energy and threaten disconnection for nonpayment.
NV Energy has information on its website to prevent people from becoming victims.
It says the company does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. It also says customers who may be at risk of having power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and also a 48-hour notice in the mail.
NV Energy also does not accept payments from Zelle, MoneyPak, Venmo or Bitcoin.
The company urges people to report a possible scam to the company and asks people to share information with family and friends, saying it doesn’t want any of its customers to become the victim of a scam.
Click here to report an NV Energy scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.