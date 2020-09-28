LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An opera detailing the friendship between two late Supreme Court Justices is coming to the Las Vegas Valley.
"Scalia/Ginsburg," an opera by Derrick Wang, will come to Thomas & Mack Center July 8-11, according to Opera Las Vegas. The comedy production follows the friendship of Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia. Both were big fans of the opera and attended performances together, despite being on opposite sides of many Supreme Court decisions.
The Las Vegas production will be the West Coast premiere of the opera, Opera Las Vegas said. To be notified for tickets, visit operalasvegas.com.
