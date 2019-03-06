LAS VEGAS -- A Las Vegas middle school was in a soft lockdown Tuesday due to nearby police activity, according to Clark County School District officials.
Anthony Saville Middle School entered a soft lockdown at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday and was still in a soft lockdown as of 12:30 p.m. according to CCSD.
In a soft lockdown, school instruction continues but students and staff must stay in the classroom until the lockdown is lifted. It is generally in response to a lesser threat than when a hard lockdown is in place.
Las Vegas police said the school went on lockdown after there was gunfire in a nearby neighborhood. Police were still in the area investigating possible suspects in a nearby home.
Several streets in the area of N Maverick Street and W Ackerman Avenue are taped off due to the investigation. SWAT officers have moved into the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.