LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Santa's Wonderland has made its return to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores across the country.
Bass Pro Shops have transformed its stores into a festive Christmas Wonderland, families can take a photo with Santa and receive a free 4x6 studio-quality photo.
All stores are offering a “Contactless Claus” experience with a freestanding bench next to Santa. In addition, boys and girls hoping to be on the Nice List can mail their letters to Santa, play with a variety of toys and games and bring home a festive Christmas giveaway while supplies last.
Families can make free online reservations to schedule photos with Santa at www.basspro.com/santa.
