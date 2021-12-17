UPDATE: Las Vegas police said 33-year-old Michael Kasper was taken into custody in connection with a shooting at Santa Fe Station on Thursday.
According to court records, he faces three felony counts of attempted murder, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and concealed carry without a permit.
His initial appearance was set for Friday afternoon.
According to his arrest report, Kasper arrived at the casino about 2:26 p.m. and attempted to cash a check at the cage.
The report noted Santa Fe had had issues with fraudulent checks recently and the cage worker suspected Kasper's was fraudulent, as well. After that suspicion was verified, the worker called security to respond.
The security guards confronted Kasper and attempted to detain him, and a fight broke out. Amid the fight, Kasper allegedly pulled a weapon from his pants and shot one security guard twice.
He was then detained until police arrived.
The guard was taken to University Medical Center where the bullets were removed from his lower extremities.
Records showed Kasper had prior convictions from 2009 and was not allowed to be in possession of a weapon.
ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 16) -- Las Vegas police: Security guard injured in shooting at Santa Fe Station
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a shooting at Santa Fe Station on Thursday afternoon.
Around 2:44 p.m. on Dec. 16, police were called to the hotel-casino in the 4900 block of North Rancho Drive for a "disturbance."
When police arrived, they found a security guard of the casino with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was stabilized with non-life threatening injuries.
Some sort of disturbance led to the suspect pulling a gun, police said at the scene. The suspect was detained.
Police said this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public. Part of the casino was closed for the investigation, however the property remained open.
No picture ? Pretty good guess !
