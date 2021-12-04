LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation's Santa Cops event returned bigger than ever this year, after a pause in 2020 during the pandemic.
They said it was their biggest turnout ever, with 300 kids ages 3-13 showing up at Macy's on Satuday for gift shopping and other fun activities.
The children were greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus as they pulled up to the front of the Macys at Fashion Show Mall. Each family was paired with a Metro officer, and the kids were given gift cards to pick out toys they wanted from Macy’s new toy department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.