LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are working a wildfire near Sandy Valley Road and Highway 160 Thursday afternoon.
According to Ray Johnson with the Department of Forestry, the fire started around 1:30 p.m. near Sandy Valley Road and State Route 160. The fire started two miles west of State Route 160, according to Bureau of Land Management officials.
The Bureau of Land Management said the fire burned nearly 700 acres and no structures have been threatened. No Injuries have been reported, BLM officials said.
Firefighters are working to contain the fire, however it is 0% contained.
Fire behavior is extreme and burning pinion juniper, grass and brush. Smoke is visible from the Las Vegas Valley and along State Route 160.
Out of caution, evacuations have been recommended to all residents and commercial buildings on Mount Potosi Road, according to the BLM.
Firefighters from BLM, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry and Clark County are actively suppressing the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
