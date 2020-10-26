LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following a report Monday that the Sands Corporation was considering a $6 billion sale of its Las Vegas operations, the company confirmed "very early discussions have taken place."
The company confirmed to FOX5 Monday afternoon that "very early discussions have taken place, but nothing has been finalized."
In Las Vegas, the company operates the Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo and Convention Center on the Strip.
No additional information was provided regarding the potential sale.
