LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sand Hill Dairy in Fallon has announced a voluntary recall for whole milk.
Gallons, half gallons and pints with a best by date of Mar. 4, 2022 were distributed to retailers in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Sparks, Fallon, Lovelock and Winnemucca. Stores have been notified and products are being removed from shelves as a precaution.
The Nevada Department of Agriculture conducted a routine sampling on Feb. 15. Test results reported ineffective levels of pasteurization in on batch of whole milk. Pasteurization is performed to prevent bacterial growth in milk, which can lead to illness.
There have been no reported illnesses to date.
Sand Hill Dairy has identified the cause of the issue and have taken action to correct it. Further testing did not identify additional products being affected.
Anyone who purchased an affected product is urged to contact Sand Hill Dairy for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Sand Hill Dairy, Isidro Alves, at 775-745-9115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.