LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA) received approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission to license and operate the Palms Casino Resort.
The decision came down Thursday, after Station Casino's closed Palms' doors in March of 2020.
"Our tribe is now one of the largest employers the inland empire region of Southern California, and we have assembled a talented team," SMGHA chairwoman Latisha Casas told the Gaming Commission on Thursday. "We see and treat our team members like family and we intend to bring those values to Las Vegas."
SMGHA plans to reopen the resort in the spring.
"We know that Las Vegas is and will always be the gaming and entertainment hub in North America and we are honored to potentially join and contribute to this community and its legacy," Casas said before a decision was made.
The reopening is expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the resort and casino. Anyone interested in applying can submit an application here when the portal opens December 17.
Guests will be able to start reserving rooms in early 2022.
