LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The closed Palms resort is getting a new owner: the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. They are well known in Southern California for operating a tribal casino and donating millions to local causes.
Their first gaming venture off the reservation will be the Palms in Las Vegas, which has been closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.
“Over the last three years we’ve been talking about a potential purchase in Las Vegas and it all came together coming out of COVID and we are very, very excited to join the Las Vegas community,” shared Laurens Vosloo, CEO of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.
The tribe is buying the property from Red Rock Resorts for $650 million. After success in Southern California, tribal leaders have been looking to diversify. They liked the size and quality of the Palms.
“The tribe deeply cares about the community that they operate in,” Vosloo said.
They’ve given millions to charity in the region around their reservation including more than $7 million for a new homeless shelter and $25 million for a new children’s hospital wing.
“As we thought about what is the right way to enter a community, it is by being part of the community,” stated Rikki Tanenbaum, COO of San Manuel.
Even before moving to Las Vegas, the tribe has gifted millions here. During the pandemic, they gifted $9 million to UNLV and a $250,000 to eight different Las Vegas nonprofits.
“Last fall, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians contacted us and said they were investing in non-profits throughout the community,” said Kirsten Searer, President of the Public Education Foundation.
A $25,000 grant helped pay for desperately needed school supplies during the pandemic and distance learning.
“One of the things that we did with those funds is purchase about 1,000 headphones for students in low incomes schools,” said Searer.
“They surprised us with an incredible gift right around Christmas time of $25,000,” said Nina Radetich, Interim CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.
Radetich said the money is helping their non-profit identify and grant life-changing wishes to all children battling a critical illness.
“Those philanthropic funds can make changes in this community like we have never seen and so we are really excited about the potential,” Radetich argued.
San Manuel also plans to invest in local workers hiring about 1,300 or 1,400 people and hopes to do so by the end of the year.
It is possible we could see a New Year’s Eve bash at the Palms. As for the name, it will stay the Palms for now but could change in the future.
