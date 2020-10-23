LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Salvation Army Southern Nevada is warning of scammers going door-to-door ahead of the holiday season.
According to Salvation Army spokesperson Scott Johnson, at least two Las Vegas area households recently had someone come to their door saying they work for the Salvation Army. These people reportedly collected personal information for Christmas signups.
At least one family provided personal information, such as social security numbers, to the scammers.
"This is not a practice of The Salvation Army Southern Nevada," Johnson said. "We don’t send representatives out to collect such information door-to-door, so whoever is doing this does not represent The Salvation Army."
Salvation Army said anyone who may have encountered someone going door-to-door posing as the organization should call file a police report.
Those looking to sign up for assistance with Christmas gifts should do so online at salvationarmysouthernnevada.org and use the "Christmas Angel Applicaton."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.