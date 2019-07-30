LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The Salvation Army’s Seeds of Hope teamed up with ride-share app Uber to help victims of human trafficking.
Drivers of the app gathered at the rideshare company’s hub to get one on one training with some of the valley’s victims advocates.
“So they knew something wasn’t right. They knew they were encountering something out of the ordinary but they just didn’t it could possibly be human trafficking,” said Brittany Hopballe, program director of Seeds of Hope.
Hopballe helped drivers recognize certain red flags that could mean a passenger is a victim of trafficking. Hopballe said drivers should look for skin branding, excessive use of apps, passengers that aren't allowed to carry their own money or ID and passengers using key phrases.
“You know if they refer to ‘the game’ or ‘the life.’ I always hear the term out of pocket,” Hopballe said.
"Out of pocket" refers to a victim not doing as their told by their trafficker.
“I’ve had a couple of people that I’m concerned were victims of human trafficking,” said Uber driver Cindee Cavasoz.
Cavasoz said after she completed the training by Uber and Seeds of Hope, she believes at least two of her passengers are sex trafficking victims. Now she has the tools to be able to help.
“I think for one thing that this training has opened my eyes. I will be a lot more vigilant when I’m picking up passengers,” she said.
Ride share drivers can help victims by calling 911 or the national hotline, 1-888-373-7888 to report what they saw. To learn more about Seeds of Hope, click here.
