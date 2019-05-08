LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Salvation Army Southern Nevada announced the opening of a new day shelter on its Owens Avenue campus, making shelter available round-the-clock.
Day shelter hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Salvation Army said. Overnight shelter hours are from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
The shelter is open to anyone in the southern Nevada area that needs a place to rest and consider their options, the nonprofit said.
"Our day shelter offers a wide range of services," Ryan McDonald, Homeless Services Coordinator for the nonprofit, said. "In addition to allowing respite from the elements when needed and a place to watch TV and relax, we offer case management, free laundry access, showers, clothing closet and much more."
A spokesperson for the Salvation Army said case managers were available to help which programs and services might work best for those coming into the shelter.
