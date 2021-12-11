LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Salvation Army is seeking donations to help those affected by devastating tornadoes in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.
These heartland states have been devastated by recent tornadoes, with death counts possibly exceeding 100 as response efforts continue and officials provide updates on casualties, injuries and damage.
Those interested in donating can text HLTORNADO to 51555 to help support the Salvation Army's relief efforts.
Our teams are responding to Friday's tragic weather events across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, and Mississippi. You can help survivors and first responders by supporting The Salvation Army. https://t.co/Tr6pwCDM4n.— Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) December 12, 2021
According to PR Newswire, mobile feeding units already are being prepared for deployment, incident command centers are being established, and local partnerships are being formed to kick off relief efforts.
For more information about how you can help, visit: https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout
