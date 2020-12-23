LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An anonymous individual made quite the surprise donation at a Salvation Army Red Kettle in the Las Vegas Valley.
According to the organization, the individual dropped a one-ounce Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coin in one of its Red Kettle collections in Las Vegas. The coin is believed to have a value of $1,800-$2,000.
“We’ve witnessed extraordinary acts of kindness and giving during this challenging year, and this incredible donation is certainly no exception,” said Captain Anthony Barnes, The Salvation Army Clark County Coordinator. “We wish to thank this generous donor from the bottom our of hearts.
“The need has never been greater, and we are at an important juncture in our Red Kettle Campaign. Even with this gold coin, The Salvation Army is still at only 74 percent of its goal to raise $584,000 to help our neighbors in need in Southern Nevada this coming year, but there’s still time to help.”
