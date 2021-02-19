Generic bottled water (MGN Online)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is looking for water donations to help the homeless population.

Representatives with the Salvation Army said they are down to their last pallet of bottled water to help nearly 1,000 people a day.

Salvation Army Southern Nevada. (The Salvation Army Southern Nevada/Facebook)

Cases and pallets of water can be delivered to the Salvation Army campus at 35 W. Owens Avenue any time between 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

For larger deliveries, they ask to call Director of Social Services Juan Salinas at 702-609-0962 or email juan.salinas@usw.salvationarmy.org to schedule a delivery.

