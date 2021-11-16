LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle campaign ahead of the holidays.
The iconic red kettles can be found at locations across the Las Vegas this holiday season. The Salvation Army said it has been hit hard by the pandemic, having to cut about half of its kettles amid a shortage of bell ringers.
Despite pandemic setbacks, the organization is still hoping to bring Christmas cheer to nearly 3,000 southern Nevada children.
"The red kettle is an iconic symbol during this time of year. We want families in the community to know that we are still here, that we're still serving and we're still going to be the best of Christmas for so many people," said Anthony Barnes, county coordinator for the Salvation Army Southern Nevada.
This year, you can donate to the red kettles at physical locations using a QR code on your smart phone. You can also donate online. For more information, click here.
The Red Kettle Campaign started in the 1890's in San Francisco, as a way to help bring meals to the needy during the holiday season. It has since become an annual worldwide effort to serve underprivileged families.
