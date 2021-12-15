Salvation Army holding 'Toy & Joy' distribution week in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is in the middle of its annual "Toy & Joy Drive." This week, nearly 3,000 valley children will be receiving early Christmas gifts.
Around 1,000 local families are helping distribute the 4,000 toys and gift cards to kids in need. The toys are all donations from various sources in Southern Nevada.
County coordinator Lisa Barnes said this drive is personal for her. She said as a kid, the only Christmas she got was when the Salvation Army gave it to her.
"It's kind of an amazing thing to stand on this side and be a helper and be part of the other helpers that are on this team," Barnes said. "And I know we're making a difference for forever. That we are in the process of breaking cycles of poverty, of addiction, of feeling hopeless. These kids know that people love them."
The Toy & Joy drive ends this Friday, Dec. 17. It's happening at the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada. For more information, click here.
