Workers unveiled a new look for the iconic Huntridge Theater near downtown Las Vegas on Feb. 24, 2014.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas city officials confirmed a buyer made the initial moves to purchase the embattled and dilapidated Huntridge Theater in downtown Las Vegas.  

"About one hour ago -- I have a signed copy of the purchase agreement to buy the Huntridge Theater," said City Attorney Brad Jerbic, showing the paperwork at Wednesday afternoon's city council meeting.

"It will not probably be a moving theater, but will be a performing theater of some kind," he said, calling it a "game changer" for Las Vegas.  

The identity of the buyer was not yet available. 

The uninhabited property at Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway opened in 1944 and was placed on the list of National Register of Historic Places in 1993.

Since its closing nearly 20 years ago, it has been seen as an eyesore in the neighborhood. Prior efforts to save or reinvent the property have been unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Huntridge Theater: Then and now

