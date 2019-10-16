LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas city officials confirmed a buyer made the initial moves to purchase the embattled and dilapidated Huntridge Theater in downtown Las Vegas.
"About one hour ago -- I have a signed copy of the purchase agreement to buy the Huntridge Theater," said City Attorney Brad Jerbic, showing the paperwork at Wednesday afternoon's city council meeting.
"It will not probably be a moving theater, but will be a performing theater of some kind," he said, calling it a "game changer" for Las Vegas.
The identity of the buyer was not yet available.
The uninhabited property at Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway opened in 1944 and was placed on the list of National Register of Historic Places in 1993.
Since its closing nearly 20 years ago, it has been seen as an eyesore in the neighborhood. Prior efforts to save or reinvent the property have been unsuccessful.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Huntridge Theater is seen in this March 1, 1963, image on the premier night of "Love Is A Ball," starring Glenn Ford, Hope Lange, Ricardo Montalban, Telly Savalas and Charles Boyer.
Huntridge Theater first opened in 1944, but closed its doors in 2004. Since then, the theater has fallen into disrepair, but a local group is aimed at breathing new life into the Las Vegas landmark seen in this July 16, 2013, image.
The marquee of Huntridge Theater advertises a New Year's Eve show for Pauly Shore in this Jan. 4, 1994, image.
The iconic sign of Huntridge Theater is seen in this Jan. 4, 1994, image.
Huntridge Theater got a facelift before its planned reopening in August 1996. The modified green and red sign is seen in this July 10, 1996, image.
The weather-worn sign of Huntridge Theater is seen in this July 16, 2013, image.
The marquee of the shuttered Huntridge Theater shows the website address of a group aimed at restoring the Las Vegas landmark in this July 16, 2013 image.
A colorful mural has been painted on one of the exterior walls of Huntridge Theater. It's seen in this July 16, 2013 image.
Since 2004, Huntridge Theater has fallen into disrepair, but a local group is aimed at breathing new life into the Las Vegas landmark seen in this July 16, 2013, image.
