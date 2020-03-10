LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Sahara is adding a dancing fountains to its entrance, as part of the property's $150 million resort transformation.
According to a news release, the Sahara will change the look of Las Vegas Boulevard by unveiling a fresh new Strip-facing facade.
The property said that a "distinctive water feature" will serve as the centerpiece of the Sahara's main entrance to welcome guests to the property.
"The water feature will include dynamic dancing fountains, a negative edge waterfall and integrated LED technology beneath a 24-foot color-changing chandelier," the release said.
In addition to the new entrance, the property will also debut three new dining concepts.
Philadelphia crab house and sports bar Chickie's and Pete's will open this fall. The opening of Chickie's and Pete's will mark the restaurant's first location on the West Coast, according to its website.
The property will also open a Chinese restaurant concept helmed by Chef Guoming "Sam" Xin and a soon-to-revealed Italian concept.
The Sahara last month unveiled its new poker room, which features seven tables and a 16-foot by nine-foot LED video wall.
“We are pleased with our progress thus far and excited to announce new additions to our transformation timeline,” said Paul Hobson, senior vice president and general manager of SAHARA Las Vegas.
