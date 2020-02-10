LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Poker players will soon have another place to play as the Sahara is set to debut its new poker room this week.
As part of the property's $150 million transformation, the Sahara on Friday will unveil its new poker room, according to a news release.
The poker room will feature seven tables, a 16-foot by nine-foot LED video wall and five additional screens throughout the room. Food will be available 24/7 in the poker room by Northside Cafe.
The room will offer an extensive game chart including No Limit Texas Holdem, Limit Holdem, Pot Limit Omaha, 7-card Stud and various mix games with the ability to spread what players are seeking, the news release said.
The poker room will offer daily tournaments with at least four start times and buy-ins ranging from $45 to $100, with No Limit Texas Holdem as the primary tournament.
"The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas also offers a competitive rake at 10 percent with a $4 max," according to the release. Players will receive $2 in rewards points per hour played in a cash game by signing up to play through Poker Atlas.
The property will host a grand opening celebration for the poker room on Friday, Feb. 21. Players can enjoy champagne, hors d’oeuvres, branded swag, gift cards and giveaways.
