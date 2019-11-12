LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have an ashtray from the original Sahara Las Vegas hanging around the house? How about some old Sahara casino chips? The recently-renamed property might be interested in your casino memorabilia.
Sahara Las Vegas, formally the SLS, is reaching out to long-time Las Vegans, historians and collectors to help the property complete its transformation back to the iconic resort.
As the Sahara gets ready to unveil its all-new hotel lobby later this month, the property is seeking donations of memorabilia and collectibles from the original Sahara Hotel and Casino. The donated items will be displayed to help provide a touch of nostalgia to the Sahara's "new exquisite, modern design," according to a news release.
All submissions will be considered. However, the property said rare items from the 1950s through the 1970s are of particular interest, especially those that will provide dimension to the look and feel of the all-new lobby including menus, china, figurines and more.
The SLS Las Vegas announced in June that it was rebranding to Sahara Las Vegas. Organizers held an event in August to officially celebrate the property's return to Sahara Las Vegas.
SAHARA Las Vegas will be accepting submissions through Wednesday, Nov. 20. Those looking to contribute their items to the resort’s transformation can submit by sharing a photo on social media with the hashtag #OURSAHARA or by email at socialmedia@saharalasvegas.com.
