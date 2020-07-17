LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash on Sahara Avenue between Durango Avenue and Cimarron Road has all lanes blocked Friday morning.
According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, a flatbed truck involved in the crash has flipped. The truck was carrying swimming pool chemicals.
LVFR says the HAZMAT team is on scene to assist.
No injuries were reported, according to LVFR.
HAZMAT/TRAFFIC: 8390 W Sahara Ave, flatbed truck flipped with swimming pool chemicals, mixed in accident, @LasVegasFD HAZMAT team on scene to control, neutralize. No evacuations. W. Sahara Ave closed Durango to Cimmarron Rd. No injuries. Situation under control. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/zw7r6GNEai— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.