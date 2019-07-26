LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A marijuana delivery driver was ambushed by two men in the Northeast part of the valley.
It happened at an apartment complex near Las Vegas Boulevard and North Nellis Boulevard.
The driver couldn’t find the right apartment so the customer went out to meet him. A second man ran up. He and the customer knocked the driver to the ground, stole the weed and ran off.
Investigators did not reveal which dispensary or third party delivery service the driver is associated with.
Delivery options have become more popular since recreational marijuana was legalized in the state.
Industry experts believe this was the first time a driver was robbed, while on the job.
Dispensaries hope the incident will spark safety changes.
“Because we’re a cash-based business and because it’s cannabis as well, there’s a lot more attention brought on us as an industry, instead of delivering pizza,” said cannabis consultant Jason Sturtsman.
Packages, food and now cannabis can be delivered right to your front door.
“There are so many people that either can’t or don’t want to come to the actual store,” said assistant manager at Acres Dispensary Nate Hinckley.
Marijuana delivery drivers have to follow their own set of state rules.
“They have to transport it in a locked container in a trunk,” said Sturtsman.
Drivers must obtain and carry a marijuana establishment agent card, issued by the state. They cannot carry more than five ounces of weed in a single trip. They can only deliver to the person who placed the order and the drop off location must be that person’s house.
“You can’t just show up to any business like a McDonald’s and have cannabis delivered,” said Sturtsman.
Dispensaries like Acres also require customers to make an online profile.
“That allows them to log their ID card, front and back, an address that’s linked to that card,” said Hinckley. “We secure that profile so that no one is illegally ordering, no one children are ordering, anything that can slip through the cracks.”
Those drivers licenses are verified through a state system to prevent fraud. Acres just launched its delivery service within the last few days. It uses third party drivers through BlackBirdGo.
“It’s treated like food delivery,” said Hinckley. “There’s no sticker on the side of their car, there’s nothing to identify them.”
It hasn’t had any problems but after a valley driver was robbed, they’d like to see more being done to protect them.
“It’s something that we’d like to see an evolution of,” said Hinckley. “It’s a big business and we’d like to be taken care of the same as any other business.”
Industry experts believe stricter policies are in the works.
“There’s many things you may see the addition of such as body cameras,” said Sturtsman. “You may see delivery drivers carrying non-lethal things like mace and possibly changes in procedures asking for verification beyond just an ID.”
FOX5 reached out to Metro Police for an update Friday afternoon, but did not hear back. At last check, both alleged robbers were still not caught.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.