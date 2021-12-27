LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local shelters are in dire need as the number of people seeking shelter from their abusers has skyrocketed.
"We anticipated it to an extent. Nobody could anticipate what we're all experiencing right now," said SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger.
Ortenburger said they have been operating on their overflow plan since September, after hitting 150% capacity.
"We’ve been running over capacity in all of our programs since the pandemic began, and that’s intensified this go around because it’s been paired with evictions," she explained.
SafeNest's intake is based on a lethality index between zero and 20. The index determines how likely it is that victim of abuse could turn into a victim of homicide.
Before the pandemic, they were housing survivors who fall at an 11 on that scale. Because of the current need, they are only able to take in anyone who falls at a 16 or higher.
"We don't turn anybody away without resources, but simply just don't have enough beds," Ortenburger said.
As part of the overflow plan, SafeNest is now putting survivors – and often their children – into hotel rooms or apartments, which is nothing new for the organization, however, the increase in need is adding up.
"At a 16, our hotel bill will be $30,000 to $40,000 a month right now."
SafeNest is able to get funding through grants and federal and state plans, but in desperate situations, they rely on community donations, too.
"We need the community's help, like any non-profit on the frontline," Ortenburger said.
To donate to SafeNest, click here.
If you or someone you know needs help, call (702) 646-4981. Although SafeNest is at capacity, they still encourage anyone in need to reach out for additional resources.
