LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For every first down the Las Vegas Raiders made at Allegiant Stadium this season, money was donated to SafeNest, a nonprofit helping domestic violence victims.
During the 2021 season, the Raiders secured 189 first downs during home games, so the check came out to $18,900. It's the second annual "First Downs for the Hometown" donation. America First Credit Union teamed up with the Raiders Foundation to donated the money.
Liz Ortenburger, the CEO of SafeNest, says this funding will help countless survivors.
"Gifts like this that come to us unrestricted are the glue that holds so many things together," Ortenburger said. "This allows us to do things like buy suitcases when survivors are bringing everything in trash bags, get the kids clothes for school if they didn't bring any of that... get vital documents like birth certificates for survivors."
SafeNest says they serve about 32,000 clients in the valley every year.
If you are in crisis and need assistance, you can go to safenest.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233.
You can also make donations to SafeNest on their website.
