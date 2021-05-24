LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- SafeNest is expanding shelter services to include onsite pet boarding for cats and dogs.
The nonprofit announced on Monday that it is now part of the 17% of U.S. domestic violence centers that allow pets.
Many domestic violence victims are unable to leave their abuser because they are concerned about what will happen to their pets when they leave. Victims commonly report their pets also are being abused.
“We realized the lack of dedicated space for pets was a barrier keeping some survivors from leaving an abusive relationship,” said Christy Shannon, SafeNest Chief Operating Officer. “By creating space for pets, we can give survivors fleeing abuse more options for themselves and their beloved animal family members, while maintaining the bond each family has with their pet during a difficult time.”
The expansion includes two standalone air-conditioned housing units: one to kennel up to eight dogs and one to kennel up to six cats at the nonprofit’s 24-7 confidential shelter.
SafeNest can also accommodate up to 10 emotional support animals and their owners in an existing modified building at its shelter, which has a shaded, fenced dog run area. Pet boarding is still offered when its on-site shelters are full, including a volunteer pet fostering program and off-site pet boarding with local veterinary clinics and pet boarding facilities.
The expansion was made possible by a $20,000 grant from RedRover, CARES Act funding, and private donor support.
