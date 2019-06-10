LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Traffic on Southbound interstate 15 is being blocked while crews battle an RV fire.
Clark County Fire and Rescue responded to the fully engulfed RV just south of Jean, NV around 12:15 p.m.
Officials say the truck that was towing the RV caught fire, and the fire extended to the trailer.
The fire was contained quickly, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
