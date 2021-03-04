LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — People from all over the country are gathering at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ahead of NASCAR Weekend.
Bill Graham and his wife Cindi traveled from Orange County, California. Their RV is backed up at Motorhome Hill overlooking the racetrack. A space there costs around $5,000 for the weekend.
Usually gates open for RV campers on Monday, but due to COVID-19 they opened gates Thursday.
This is the Graham’s ninth year attending races in Las Vegas and they could see how empty it feels compared to years past.
“Practice, everything going on in the neon garage. It’s almost like an Armageddon, it feels so strange- happy to be here but it feels strange and looks strange,” Cindi Graham said.
The speedway is expecting 12,500 fans each day of this weekend’s event, far from the usual 80,000.
In years past the Graham’s experience NASCAR weekend with friends from Canada, but they weren’t able to make it due to travel restrictions.
“They can’t get across the boarder, so they always come out here with us, they camp right next to us, so they’ve been with us for years and they cant get through to come down here. (Cindi) That’s sad but we made some new friends next to us from- Kansas. So we’re good to go- we’re happy,” Bill and Cindi Graham said.
A six minute drive from the speedway down takes you to Smoking Pig BBQ. The owner, Jessica Chang, said they’ve seen an increase in customers these past two days.
“People coming from Arizona, people from Utah, people from Colorado- I had people come yesterday from Alabama,” Chang said.
The BQQ spot opened in April of 2019. It originally started with three other locations in the Bay Area.
Chang ordered extra food ahead of this weekend and said it’s especially tricky with BBQ food.
“Everything is pre-estimated for the volume of the sales. We cook our ribs for four hours, or brisket for 10, 12 up to 16 hours so everything has be to be estimated,” Chang said.
She’s hopes the nearly 40,000 people expected at the speedway will bring more business and set an example for large events in Las Vegas.
“I think this is going to be a good experience moving forward for everybody who’s here. It’s a win-win situation hopefully,” Chang said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.