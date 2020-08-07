LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An RV belonging to a Las Vegas entertainer and his family was stolen from their southwest valley neighborhood.
Joe Trammel who goes by " Vegas Joe" has been preforming in Las Vegas for 25 years. He worked in shows playing at V-Theater inside Planet Hollywood and the Riviera.
Joe and his family purchased the RV after moving from their home near Durango and Blue Diamond. The RV was the family's new home, and had all the their prized possessions.
With his family now homeless, Joe still racks his brain about his RV being gone.
" it just vanished. I thought I was seeing things. Everything was in there. That's our house. It's not a toy. It's not a weekend toy. It's not just something we were going to play with. That would be sad enough,but this is our home", said Trammel.
The Trammel's had plans to drive the California coast before homeschooling their three kids at the end of the month.
Police are still investigating the case.
