LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Russian citizen has been accused of conspiring to recruit an employee of a company to introduce malware into the company's network, extract data from the network and extort ransom money from the company.
Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, made an initial appearance in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. He has been charged in a complaint with one count of conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer.
According to the an announcement from the U.S. Attorney for Nevada, Kriuchkov entered the United States using a Russian passport and a tourist visa. Prosecutors have accused Kriuchkov of recruiting an employee of a company to introduce "malware," or malicious software programs, into the company’s computer network.
Kriuchkov and co-conspirators would supposedly access and extract data from the network, and then threaten to make the information public unless the company paid their ransom demand.
After being contacted by the FBI, Kriuchkov drove overnight from Reno to Los Angeles. According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for Nevada, Kriuchkov asked an acquaintance to purchase an airline ticket for him in an attempt to fly out of the country from Los Angeles.
Kriuchkov faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct for purposes of establishing probable cause, not evidence of guilt.
A full copy of the complaint can be found here:
