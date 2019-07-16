AMARGOSA VALLEY (FOX5/CNN) -- They've got a plan to raid Area 51 and "see them aliens." But what will happen if they actually do it?
More than one million people have signed up to a joke Facebook event, calling on users to meet at Area 51, the US Air Force base north of the Las Vegas Valley that's long been a source of alien conspiracy theories, in September.
A pinned post on the page attempts to cover its bases, reading "I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet."
But as the event has gained traction -- inspiring dozens of memes and jokes -- the profile of the situation has risen, so much so that the US Air Force has been made aware of the potential impending raid.
“It’s still nuts to think that over a half million people have decided to come storm Area 51 and today we’re just checking out a good spot,” Las Vegas resident Charlie Classic said.
Classic said he’s already started prepping for the event by scoping out a spot to watch it all unfold. He’s fully aware that it’s a restricted area but said some things are worth checking out.
“I think its just to the point they’ve said so little about Area 51, people are just tired of it and people just want to see it for themselves,” Classic said.
Nearby towns have already begun filling up because of the "event."
About thirty minutes north of Amargosa Valley is the Atomic Inn, where the event will kick off.
Of the 42 rooms available only a handful are left, Atomic Inn co-owner Cindy Campbell said.
“When the aliens visit Area 51, they always stay at the Atomic,” Campbell said.
The entire motel is decked out with aliens, perfect for anyone planning on attending.
Campbell advised anyone coming to not try and storm the gates: “This is a live active military base. It’s not a movie, its not some Fox super film.”
For anyone planning on making the drive, it is advised they bring plenty of food and water since nearby towns have limited supplies.
The owner of Area 51 Alien Center said many people have reached out to him to try and rent out his parking lot but has denied all of them.
He said he hopes anyone coming to this event has a fun time and stays safe.
