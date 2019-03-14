LAS VEGAS (AP/FOX5) -- Jalen McDaniels had 25 points and 14 rebounds as San Diego State topped UNLV 63-55 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Devin Watson had 19 points for San Diego State (20-12). Nathan Mensah added seven rebounds.
Kris Clyburn had 19 points for the Runnin' Rebels (17-14). Amauri Hardy added 11 points and seven assists. Joel Ntambwe had 10 points and eight rebounds.
SDSU shot a UNLV-opponent season-low of 29.8 percent, but still topped the Runnin' Rebels, who shot a season-low 32.3 percent.
San Diego State advances to the tournament's semi-finals versus University of Nevada-Reno, Friday at 6 p.m. PT.
The Runnin' Rebels' season is likely over, unless they're invited and accept a bid in a postseason tournament. The team loses seniors Kris Clyburn and Noah Robotham to graduation.
