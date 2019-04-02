LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission has partnered with an organization called Nexar to better understand road constructing and its impacts.
Users pair their smartphone and the Nexar app with a certified dashcam. The footage is then fed back and analyzed using an advanced software that detects things like traffic cones and road signs.
That information is then plotted onto a map for app users or, in this case, the RTC to take advantage of.
"We actually are seeing in real time where the congestion -- where the work zones are,” said RTC Director of Engineering John R. Penuelas Jr. “We know where the projects are like I said, but the work zones themselves move day to day."
Down the road this could mean more efficient construction projects and less of a burden on the tax payer.
The RTC’s Nexar partnership is in the pilot stage focused around monitoring downtown Las Vegas. If deemed successful, it could expand to other parts of the valley this summer.
