LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- RTC of Southern Nevada is continuing a years-long tradition this Veterans Day by offering complimentary transit rides on Thursday, Nov. 11 to those who present their military or veterans identification card when boarding.
RTC said the promotion is good for all routes, all day long. Despite Veterans Day being a federal holiday, the agency will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
The agency already offers several low-cost options for veterans and active military members, including its Veterans Reduced Fare Program, which allows veterans living in Clark County to receive a 50% discount on regular transit fares, once they obtain an RTC Veterans ID Card.
More information on all of RTC's programs designed to help veterans can be found on the agency's website.
