LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is taking steps to recruit more drivers and security officers to fill a worker shortage.
The RTC is partnering with its contractors to offer incentives for candidates. Incentives include sign-on bonuses up to $2,000, paid training and benefit programs. RTC is partnering with Keolis, MV Transportation and Marksman Security to do it.
RTC says there are 1,700 transit and paratransit drivers and security officers in the workforce, and more than 180 vacant positions that contractors are looking to fill immediately.
You can apply at keolisnorthamerica.com, mvtransit.com or marksmansecurity.com.
Due to these shortages, riders may experience service delays along their commute. Riders can download the rideRTC app to get real-time alerts about any route delays or changes.
