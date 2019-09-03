LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is asking for input from valley drivers on how to improve the area’s traffic signals.
FOX5 asked valley drivers if they thought the traffic lights were coordinated (one turns green, then the next turns green, and so on…).
"No! It’s a good question but, no," said one driver. The Los Angeles native went on to describe how he could hit all greens in portions of his hometown but remained adamant the traffic signals weren’t set up the same way in Las Vegas.
FOX5 sat down with RTC Manager of Engineering, Theresa Gaisser, who said traffic lights in the valley are indeed coordinated.
"Your light might turn green and then downstream that next light is still red. As you are driving the speed limit and approaching that next signal, that one should then turn green as you reach the end of that standing platoon of cars."
Gaisser said right now, things are setup so “major corridors” get priority when it comes to timing the lights, but RTC is looking for public input on how to expand and improve the way traffic lights function in Las Vegas as the area continues to grow.
RTC is encouraging people to call 702-929-cone (2663) and email seeingorangenv@rtcsnv.com.
