LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission is asking residents to give their input about where to build new bike share stations downtown.
The RTC wants to extend its bike share service by 1-3 additional stations. Survey respondents can rank the following locations:
- Alta Drive, between Shadow Lane and Martin Luther King Boulevard
- East Fremont Street, between Bruce Street and North 21st Street
- Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Pinto Lane
- South 13th Street, near East Clark Avenue and The Center
The survey will be available until Friday, Sept. 24: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K2TMBYT
Two survey respondents will be selected for the $100 gift card prices, the city said.
The RTC Bike Share has 20 stations throughout downtown Las Vegas, with more than 200 bikes available. More information on RTC Bike Share is available at bikeshare.rtcsnv.com.
