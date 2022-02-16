RTC BUS

RTC bus in Las Vegas.

 (Regional Transportation Commission/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission's fixed-route operating partner Keolis North America is hosting a job fair this week. 

The fair will be from Wednesday, Feb. 16 through Friday, Feb. 18. Keolis is hiring drivers to operate fixed-route services.

The company is offering "competitive pay," a $2,500 sign-on bonus, full benefits, paid time off and full compensation for professional training, which includes earning a Commercial Driver License (CDL).

In addition, employees receive 8 hours of PTO per month after 90 days and are also eligible for a $1,000 referral bonus offered without limit.

WHAT

Keolis hiring fair for RTC fixed-route driver positions

WHEN

Thursday, February 17, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, February 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE

RTC Mobility Training Center

5165 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118

For a comprehensive list of eligibility requirements and full job description, individuals can visit: KeolisNA.com/VegasDrivers.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.