LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission's fixed-route operating partner Keolis North America is hosting a job fair this week.
The fair will be from Wednesday, Feb. 16 through Friday, Feb. 18. Keolis is hiring drivers to operate fixed-route services.
The company is offering "competitive pay," a $2,500 sign-on bonus, full benefits, paid time off and full compensation for professional training, which includes earning a Commercial Driver License (CDL).
In addition, employees receive 8 hours of PTO per month after 90 days and are also eligible for a $1,000 referral bonus offered without limit.
WHAT
Keolis hiring fair for RTC fixed-route driver positions
WHEN
Thursday, February 17, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, February 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
WHERE
RTC Mobility Training Center
5165 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118
For a comprehensive list of eligibility requirements and full job description, individuals can visit: KeolisNA.com/VegasDrivers.
