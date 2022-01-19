RTC BUS

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission's fixed-route operating partner Keolis North America is hosting a job fair on Friday. 

The fair will be on Friday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Keolis is hiring drivers to operate fixed-route services.

The company is offering "competitive pay," a $2,500 sign-on bonus, full benefits, paid time off and full compensation for professional training, which includes earning a Commercial Driver License (CDL).

WHAT

Keolis hiring fair for RTC fixed-route driver positions

WHEN

Friday, January 21, 2022 9 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE

RTC Mobility Training Center

5165 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118

For a comprehensive list of eligibility requirements and full job description, individuals can visit: KeolisNA.com/VegasDrivers.

