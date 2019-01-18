LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced it would provide free rides for furloughed federal workers, starting on Friday.
RTC said the offer was valid until the "federal government resumes all operations."
Furloughed employees must show their federal employee ID to the driver when boarding the bus, RTC said.
"We understand that many furloughed federal employees may be struggling financially during the ongoing government shutdown and transportation costs should not be an additional burden," Tina Quigley, RTC general manager, said. "To help ease the hardship, furloughed government employees can use the transit system at no cost."
For more information, visit www.rtcsnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.