LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Maryland Parkway is one of the busiest roads in Las Vegas and now, the city wants to hear from neighbors about future developments.
The city of Las Vegas, Clark County, and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada are working on Transit Oriented Development Plans (TOD) for seven areas along the road. The plan will locate priority station areas along Maryland Parkway to help ensure nearby developments build upon existing economic, physical, and social assets to create community amenities unique to the Las Vegas Valley.
It will create a roadmap for stitching together existing and new destinations and improving the corridor with streets, public spaces, and public art.
Community members can hear more and provide feedback during virtual meetings Wednesday, July 14.
The first session will take place 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A second session will happen 5-7 p.m.
Those interested can find more information to join the meeting here.
