LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To help alleviate the traffic congestion at Allegiant Stadium, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has partnered with the Las Vegas Raiders to launch Game Day Express.
The new service, created to deliver fans of the Silver and Black to all ten home games, offers riders five locations around the valley to park and ride.
Beginning Aug. 14, the Raiders' first preseason game, guests can ride with Game Day for $2 per person each way ($4 roundtrip).
"We’re thrilled to partner with the Raiders to provide Southern Nevada residents with a convenient, affordable and easy way to get to and from Allegiant Stadium" said RTC Chairwoman and Henderson Mayor Debra March. "Based on the success and popularity of our similar service to T-Mobile Arena for Vegas Golden Knights games, many in the community have shared the same strong interest and enthusiasm for express service to Allegiant Stadium."
Riders can pay in cash (exact change) on the bus or purchase passes on the rideRTC mobile app. Ride times will vary depending on game time, but departures are 30 minutes prior to gates opening, or about three hours prior to kick-off). Buses will depart about 20-30 minutes after each home game.
AUG. 14 GAME
Service: 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Gates: 3 p.m.
Game: 6 p.m.
WHERE
Route 605 – Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135
Route 606 – Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson 89052
Route 607 - Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, 4949 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89130
Route 609 – East Side Game Day Express: Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, 4111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV 89121
Route 612 – West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort Spa Casino, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Henderson 89044
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who oversees District A where Allegiant sits, worked with Las Vegas officials and chimed in on the parking issue at the stadium following a hectic commuter situation at the Garth Brooks concert.
"The economic uplift from an NFL game is important to our County and our community as we recover from the pandemic," Naft said in a statement. "Given the scope and scale of Las Vegas Raiders games, we believe this express transit service will be an important part of efforts to alleviate traffic congestion, while providing a great transportation alternative for local fans."
