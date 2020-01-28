LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada was selected to receive $160,000 to support regional efforts to combat human trafficking.
In a media release, RTC said the grant was in partnership with FirstMed and will create a training program to identify signs of trafficking. It also helps designate safe places for victims to get help and to receive services like housing, healthcare and victim advocacy.
“Traffickers often take advantage of the anonymity that public transportation systems provide to move victims and conduct illegal activities,” said U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) in the release. “This funding will help both RTC of Southern Nevada employees and public transit riders around Las Vegas identify victims, deter traffickers and reduce crime. I’ll always fight for federal funding that helps keep Nevadans safe.”
RTC said it will launch an awareness campaign in January 2021 throughout the transit system.
Since 2007, the National Sex Trafficking Hotline has gotten 2,200 calls relating to Nevada, the release stated. The state was ranked seventh in number of trafficking cases reported.
The calls led to more than 1,200 victims identified, including children, RTC said.
Local funds will be combined with the grant to total $200,000. The grant comes as part of a $5.4 million nationwide effort.
“The U.S. Department of Transportation is committed to working with our public and private partners to fight human trafficking on America’s transportation system,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
