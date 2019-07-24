LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is facing declining passengers on its most lucrative route.
For the first time, bus routes along the Las Vegas downtown and strip corridor did not see a surplus in profits. RTC said the routes would typically generate $6 million in profits but has noticed a decline since 2015, the same year ride sharing apps like Uber and LYFT came to town.
"We recognize that fact that things are changing in that corridor,” said RTC CEO Tina Quigley. "You have a choice to either sit back and watch it all evolve and watch your ridership drop and in our case just become a social service. Or you can embrace it."
Quigley said she and her team are embracing change head on and are looking for ways to appeal to more passengers along this route.
RTC said it used the excess millions to subsidize local routes. If the declining trend continues, it could mean trouble for local routes.
"Cutting routes would be an option. Increasing fares,” Quigley said. “The legislature did enable the RTC, if the board chooses, to have a sales tax related ballot question."
Before RTC resorts to these measures, it’s implementing new ways to attract passengers. That includes RTC Ambassadors stationed at various stops along downtown and the strip. The ambassadors explain routes, help passengers purchase tickets and answer questions. RTC also began implementing its own version of a ride share app, Trip to Strip.
"It's not as convenient as some as the private sector services. But it's offering alternative modes to just getting on a bus that stops every quarter of a mile regardless of whether or not there's somebody who wants to get off at that station,” she said.
The new fiscal year for RTC began in July 2019. It will take until 2020 to see if these tactics are indeed working. While Quigley said the circumstances behind this route are unique, the lack of enthusiasm behind public transit is not.
"Really it becomes a question of how do we evolve the concept of public transit so that we are relevant in providing public transit service to those who would like to use it."
