LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada says it's experiencing service delays through its transit system due to driver shortages.
RTC says there have been an increase in drivers calling out, and don't have enough drivers to cover the shifts.
The transit company said on Twitter, "We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to communicate any service delays."
RTC is encouraging riders to use the rideRTC app for real-time updates on rides. The company is also putting service delay updates on Twitter.
