LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) announced it has expanded payment options to improve efficiency and convenience for riders by adding two new web-based payment portals and upgraded fixed route fare validators.
The rideRTC Web Portal allows customers to manage and track their rideRTC mobile app from their computer, allowing them to plan their trips and purchase transit passes in advance while on the go using smartphones or on their desktops or laptop computers.
The RTC Paratransit Payment Web Portal allows customers to purchase their passes online and create an account where they can set up reoccurring payments and track their payment history. Paratransit customers’ accounts are updated the same day as their purchase, giving customers immediate access to transit passes and eliminating the three to five day wait following their purchase.
All fixed-route RTC transit buses have installed new contactless credit card payment validators on board, with the goal in the future to add a reloadable tap card in the future.
Additionally, more than 350 retail locations across the Las Vegas area, including CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, Dollar General and Family Dollar, are signed on to offer RTC customers a way to pay cash to load as a payment on the rideRTC smartphone app.
